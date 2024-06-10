Last-minute leak reveals which iPhones will get iOS 18 — all before WWDC 2024 officially begins

We’re hours away from the start of WWDC 2024, and a few last-minute details for iOS 18 are starting to leak out — such as the list of iPhones that will be able to upgrade to the latest iOS version.

MacRumors has revealed , via a private account on X, that every iPhone model that supports iOS 17 will also support iOS 18 when it’s available later this year. This means that if you use an iPhone XS or XR, both released way back in 2018, you’ll still be able to use the upcoming software.

This list could be a relief to many who don’t plan on upgrading from their iPhone XS to the best iPhones anytime soon. Regardless, we don’t have long to wait to hear about which iPhones will be officially supported for iOS 18, with the keynote beginning later today at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

Which iPhones could be compatible with iOS 18?

Essentially, if you were able to upgrade your iPhone to iOS 17 last year, you can do the same with iOS 18. This leaked list is as follows:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS / XS Max

iPhone SE (2nd & 3rd Gen)

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 15 Series

It’s important to mention, however, that not all features will be on every supported iPhone listed above. A recent rumor suggests that Apple Intelligence, the rumored name for the company’s upcoming AI features, will only be available on iPhone 15 Pro models and Apple silicon Macs . This means that, if you own an iPhone 11 for example, you’ll be left out of using these Apple Intelligence features. However, you may still be able to use other rumored features, such as new effects in Messages and a redesigned Settings app.

Whatever the case, iMore will be updating our WWDC 2024 live blog with all the announcements being made later today. Make sure to follow along to see which features you’ll be able to use on your current iPhone.

