iPhone travel app Flighty lets you know about flight delays even before your pilot

With the pandemic now seemingly well behind us, this summer looks like being one where many of us will venture a little further afield for vacations for the first time in a while.

For anyone looking to make their travel experience smoother, Flighty (opens in new tab) could be an invaluable companion.

The flight tracker iPhone app offers what its makers claim to be pilot-grade data, from actual flight plans.

Arguably its most useful feature however is its delay forecast alerts that are formulated by inbound aircraft data.

This allows the app able to predict if your flight is set to be late or even cancelled, with Flighty sending you alerts that let you know of hold ups sometimes even before your pilot knows.

As well as accurate updates on flight statuses and delays, you’ll also get rapid notifications on gate changes, baggage claim info plus useful info on the airports you’re travelling to and from such as terminal maps, shops, and dining options.

Nerd out on a wealth of aviation info

There’s comprehensive itinerary management as well with the app able to import flight details from your email or booking confirmations, as well as options to integrate with your calendar and across multiple devices.

At its heart, Flighty is an app made by aviation nerds for aviation nerds, with a wealth of rich data for those that wish to delve deeper. There’s proximity radar for seeing flights around you as well as ground radar for once you land, as well as historical flight data, plus tail number info that even includes your plane’s birthday.

While Flighty is a free app, more frequent flyers may want to opt for a Flighty Pro subscription which starts at about $50 a year, or a “Lifetime” subscription option which costs $249.

This gets you additional features such as live inbound plane tracking, lock screen widgets and FAA delay alerts.