AirBuddy is the macOS app that Apple should have made years ago

Since returning to the Mac in 2021, I downloaded a few apps straight away - one of them being AirBuddy (opens in new tab).

Developed by Gui Rambo for $11.99 / £15.59 as a one-time purchase, it essentially brings the widgets on iOS and iPadOS to the Mac, such as battery levels, which shows the status of your other Apple devices on your Mac as well, alongside more powerful controls for your peripherals.

When you switch on your AirPods close to your Mac, a widget will appear to give you the option to connect to it, alongside its battery percentage. However, if the battery is running low and your AirPods need a charge, you also get a notification on the center of your Mac’s display.

Almost seven years since the AirPods debuted with the iPhone 7 line, it’s baffling that these features haven’t come to the Mac yet. If this were all AirBuddy did, it would be worth the download, but AirBuddy goes a few steps further than just an AirPods tool.

Pairing in style

Version 2.6 is out!- New AirPods Widget- Shortcuts for Spatial Audio - Enhanced support for AirPods Pro (2nd generation)- Improvements to battery alerts- Compatibility with macOS VenturaFull release notes: https://t.co/5svmFFdsvG pic.twitter.com/rZsu9iePz6October 24, 2022 See more

Setting up AirBuddy is a simple affair - once you’ve installed it, the app will look for the devices registered to your Mac, and an icon will appear on your menu bar. You can then check the battery of all your devices, even non-Apple ones such as keyboards and headphones.

But the app goes even deeper than widgets and notifications - you can create keyboard shortcuts to switch between Transparency or ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) modes or even ‘handoff’ your AirPods to another device. Handoff means you can switch from your Mac to an iPad with a keyboard shortcut without doing anything else.

Compared to what Apple offers on the Mac, this is a huge step forward in what you can do with all your connected devices. It’s already made my workflow easier when connecting my keyboard, mouse, and AirPods Pro to my MacBook Pro. For example, I can check the widget on my menu bar to see if anything needs charging.

What can Apple learn from AirBuddy?

For years now, AirPods has been relegated to a simple drop-down menu on your menu bar, letting you choose from a few options, and that’s it. In many situations, that’s all that some users need as they listen to their favorite album - but there’s an opportunity to take advantage of what macOS offers.

AirBuddy (opens in new tab) is the finest example of this - from the battery widgets to the keyboard shortcuts, it gives you more options to control your connected peripherals to your Mac, including your AirPods.

In a future update to macOS, it would be great to see something similar, so your Mac can have even greater control over your gaming controllers, keyboard, and much more. So you never have to discover that your controller has run out of charge as you’re playing a game without a notification warning.

While Rambo hasn’t given any impression that an AirBuddy 3 is in the works, there’s really not much to improve upon - it does its job and does it well. Let’s hope that Apple can get inspired from this app, so you can have greater control over switching between audio modes while finally having an official battery app without checking your iPhone or iPad.