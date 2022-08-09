Corel's Parallels 18 arrives just in time for macOS 13 Ventura

Ahead of Apple's fall release of macOS 13 Ventura, Corel has announced the immediate availability of the latest version of its top-selling virtualization software tool. Parallels 18 is now available to download from the official Parallels website.

Optimized for the latest Apple Mac hardware, including the recently introduced M2 chips, Parallels 18 (opens in new tab) is designed for end-users, professionals, and enterprises. It allows you to run virtualized versions of Windows, Linux, and, yes, macOS on your Intel-based or Apple silicon Mac.

The software already works with macOS 13 Ventura developer and public beta versions. Apple's expected to release macOS 13 Ventura to the public in October.

Besides macOS 13 Ventura, Parallels 18 also works on macOS Monterey, macOS Big Sur 11, macOS Catalina 10.15, and macOS Mojave 10.14.

In announcing Parallels 18, Corel identified four key features and enhancements with this year's update, including:

First-class performance: Users can leverage the most-advanced Windows experience on their Macs to run more than 200,000 Windows apps and classic games.

Continuous and seamless integration: Optimized for the latest Apple hardware, users can enjoy compatibility with Apple’s ProMotion display and unleashed performance of the Apple M1 Ultra chip that delivers up to 96% faster Windows 11 on a Mac Studio, while staying up to date with any upcoming macOS upgrades.

Easier set up for Windows 11: Users can now get Windows 11 downloaded, installed, and configured in just one click saving time with setting up, as well as download a free set of ready- to-use Linux systems.

Enhanced Windows game-play experience on a Mac: Users can now simply connect a game controller to their Mac, switch to Windows, and start playing. Enjoy smooth Windows UI and video playback, a higher frame rate, and much more.

Like in previous years, various versions of Parallels are available to purchase at different price points. New licenses begin at $99.99 for the Standard Edition, with upgrades starting at $69.99. The software runs on all the best Macs, including the all-new MacBook Air (2022).

In 2021, Parallels 17 received a rare five-star review rating, and it will be interesting to see whether this update is just as well received. Our Parallels 18 review will be published in the coming days.