Get Microsoft Office on your Mac for just $29

If Apple's productivity suite of Pages, Keynote, and Numbers aren't quite cutting it for you, then Microsoft's Office suite is probably going to be more up your street. Usually, Office 2021 for Mac would be an expensive option, especially given that you get Apple's alternative for free on every Mac. This deal will make getting Office a whole lot cheaper, with a great deal that will net you Office Home for only $29.

It's at keysfan, a site that has loads of great deals on Microsoft software, including Windows activation keys and other apps and programs.

Microsoft Office for Mac – for less

Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac | $256 $29 at Keysfan Microsoft Office Home and Business costs a lot – but this deal makes it a whole lot more affordable. In the package you'll get Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Adobe PDF, so you'll have the whole package as well.

Microsoft likes to make those that don't use its OS pay a lot for its software, but this deal makes it a whole lot more affordable. You will need to have a suitable Mac for this to work though, with these system requirements:

Mac OS

Minimum

OS - MacOS version 11.0 or later

Processor - 1.6 GHz, 2-core processor/recent macOS

Memory - 4 GB RAM

Hard disk space - 10 GB

Display - 1280 x 800

Thankfully, those are fairly low system requirements and it's more than likely that your Mac will support them.

You can only use this key once, so make sure you're downloading it on the best Mac that you want to use it on – if you activate it accidentally on a different Mac, you won't be able to use the key again. Microsoft Office is a powerful productivity suite that is, in most cases, the standard at many different companies, so in some cases, having it on your Mac may make it easier to work with a wider range of people.