Anker wants to be your iPhone’s desk and vacation buddy, launches updated Charging Stations, USB-C wall chargers and cables

If you’re about to go on vacation like I am, or getting ready to go back to school, you’ll be pleased to know that premium accessory maker Anker has announced a bunch of updated accessories to help keep your Apple devices charged.

Today (August 7), Anker is launching several new accessories to its Prime series. This is the company’s high-end range of accessories designed to quickly charge multiple devices at once. All of the updated products can be bought right now, which are:

Anker Prime 250W GaNPrime Charging Station

Anker Prime 200W GaN Charging Station

Anker Prime 160W Charging Docking Station

Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger

Anker Prime USB-C Charging Cable

While the 100W GaN Wall Charger and the Charging Cable are self-explanatory, the charging stations have seen some big improvements over their previous models. In particular, the 250W GaNPrime Charging Station includes extra controls to monitor voltage for connected devices, as well as a clearer LCD display to check this information at a glance. I’ve been using these charging docking stations for the past couple of weeks and I’ve come away impressed. I’ve been using the 250W GaNPrime Charging Station for my desk specifically, which lets me cycle through different bits of information to see how much power is being sent to certain devices, such as my iPhone.

As I’m going on vacation in a few weeks, I’m highlighting how these updated Prime accessories could be useful if you’re also planning on being away from home for several days.

Charge them up!

If, like me, you travel with a lot of devices, you likely pack in multiple chargers and power banks to make sure everything stays charged. Fortunately, the hotel I’m going to for my vacation later this month has plenty of wall sockets, so I’m planning on packing fewer power banks and more of these Anker Prime accessories.

As mentioned earlier, the 250W GaNPrime Charging Station is perfect for my desk, but for vacation, I’m going to be bringing the compact 200W GaNPrime Charging Station instead. With four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, this smaller station means that my MacBook, Nintendo Switch, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and a backup power bank will all be charged as I sleep or have breakfast.

I’ve always been a fan of Anker’s products. They’ve always felt high-quality, and what I’ve bought, such as power banks and chargers, have never let me down. So, I’m not surprised that I’m impressed by these latest offerings in its Prime series.

If you’re starting your vacation soon, or even planning for the Christmas holidays, take a look below at what’s now available.

Anker Prime 250W GaNPrime Charging Station | $169.99 at Amazon Anker’s ultimate Charging Station features 4 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports that can output at 250 watts, easily able to charge iPhones and more. There’s also an LCD screen and a twisty knob to help you check what’s being charged at certain voltages.

Anker Prime 200W GaNPrime Charging Station | $79.99 at Amazon This Charging Station is essentially a compact version of the above but with the same amount of ports. Able to output 200 watts, this station is still more than enough to charge up a MacBook Pro, a Steam Deck, and an iPhone at once.

Anker Prime 100W Wall Charger | $84.99 at Amazon This Charging Station is essentially a compact version of the above but with the same amount of ports. Able to output 200 watts, this station is still more than enough to charge up a MacBook Pro, a Steam Deck, and an iPhone at once.

Anker Prime 6ft USB-C Charging Cable | $34 at Amazon Self-explanatory here when it comes to Anker’s USB-C Charging Cable. Featuring a durable material that can withstand up to 300,000 bends by the company’s standards, the wire also supports up to 240 watts of power output.