MacPaw's ClearVPN gets major redesign — 'Effortless' privacy available through intuitive one-tap design
A significant overhaul to one of the best VPNs on iPhone.
Popular iPhone and Mac VPN service ClearVPN from MacPaw just got a major overhaul, delivering a slick one-tap experience to users worldwide.
As announced today, MacPaw's ClearVPN has been updated on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows. Like all good VPNs, it lets you connect to servers in over 45 countries, offering private browsing, and security when using public WiFi.
The new app takes inspiration from MacPaw's CleanMyMac, one of the best Mac apps available, and the new CleanMyPhone. It has a new one-button interface that lets users "power up their online presence" with a single tap. There's also support for widgets in iOS 18, as well as Siri Shortcuts that lets you set automations for scenarios such as joining a public Wi-Fi network.
ClearVPN redesigned
The new app also includes ClearWeb, an ad-blocking extension for Chrome that enhances secure web browsing. ClearVPN is also available as part of MacPaw's popular Setapp subscription service, which is coming to iPhones in the EU as part of the new Digital Markets Act changes enacted by Apple in iOS 17.4. Setapp has confirmed that ClearVPN is one of the 30+ apps expected to feature on the iOS version, which will take the form of an alternative app marketplace.
Speaking to iMore recently, MacPaw confirmed Setapp would debut on iPhone in the Spring, with a closed and open beta before its public launch. We also published an extended interview with the company regarding its foray into alternate app marketplaces on iPhone.
ClearVPN is $9.99/month or $44.99/year and can be downloaded on iPhone, Mac, Android, and Windows. You don't even need the best iPhone on the market to use it, as it supports iOS 14 and later.
