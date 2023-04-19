Is Spotify down? The streaming service isn't working right now

Is Spotify working for you right now? There's a very good chance that it isn't, with the music, podcast, and audiobook streamer reporting that it's aware of an issue and that it's looking into it.

People have taken to social media, including Twitter, to say that they just can't quite make things work properly right now. Some say they can't make the app work at all while others are having problems logging in.

Those who are already logged in? They can't stream anything either.

No music for you

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!April 19, 2023 See more

Downdetector.com, a website (opens in new tab) that highlights when online services are having issues or outages, shows a sharp increase in people complaining of issues with Spotify within the last hour starting at around 08:00 am EDT.

Users have flooded social media to share screenshots of the Spotify app saying that "something went wrong" and offering them the chance to try again. That obviously doesn't seem to be helping right now, but the good news is that Spotify is aware of the issue and hopefully a fix is just around the corner.

Until then, competing streaming services like Apple Music remain unaffected, although Apple's own services are far from immune from such problems themselves.

So is Spotify down for everyone? pic.twitter.com/7OYeTjvXlYApril 19, 2023 See more

Streaming services failing like this does make us pine for the days when we had a hard drive full of MP3s, but there's no denying the convenience of streaming when it works. Still, even the best headphones money can buy are no good when you can't fill them with music.

Thankfully, outages like this are normally short-lived so go for a walk, maybe have a cup of coffee. Hopefully, we'll all be bopping along to our favorite jams in no time at all.

As for what happened, who knows? But maybe it was related to the controversial interface refresh we were subjected to recently.