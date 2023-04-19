Is Spotify down? The streaming service isn't working right now
It sure ain't happy.
Is Spotify working for you right now? There's a very good chance that it isn't, with the music, podcast, and audiobook streamer reporting that it's aware of an issue and that it's looking into it.
People have taken to social media, including Twitter, to say that they just can't quite make things work properly right now. Some say they can't make the app work at all while others are having problems logging in.
Those who are already logged in? They can't stream anything either.
No music for you
Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!April 19, 2023
Downdetector.com, a website (opens in new tab) that highlights when online services are having issues or outages, shows a sharp increase in people complaining of issues with Spotify within the last hour starting at around 08:00 am EDT.
Users have flooded social media to share screenshots of the Spotify app saying that "something went wrong" and offering them the chance to try again. That obviously doesn't seem to be helping right now, but the good news is that Spotify is aware of the issue and hopefully a fix is just around the corner.
Until then, competing streaming services like Apple Music remain unaffected, although Apple's own services are far from immune from such problems themselves.
So is Spotify down for everyone? pic.twitter.com/7OYeTjvXlYApril 19, 2023
Streaming services failing like this does make us pine for the days when we had a hard drive full of MP3s, but there's no denying the convenience of streaming when it works. Still, even the best headphones money can buy are no good when you can't fill them with music.
Thankfully, outages like this are normally short-lived so go for a walk, maybe have a cup of coffee. Hopefully, we'll all be bopping along to our favorite jams in no time at all.
As for what happened, who knows? But maybe it was related to the controversial interface refresh we were subjected to recently.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.