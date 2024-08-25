My favorite macOS email app just added a huge feature for anyone stuck in meetings

While macOS Sequoia will add new Apple Intelligence features to Apple Mail, it'll be tough to pry me away from Spark Mail.

The app, developed by Readdle, added AI-based features last year but has since shifted toward being a Calendar app and an email client at the same time.

Now, it's expanding that with a new scheduling tool that should make it much easier to find space in your calendar—and your colleagues'.

✋ Say goodbye to scheduling headaches! 📆Meet with — the ultimate tool that shows free slots for all teammates, making meeting planning a breeze 🌟 pic.twitter.com/tsWXRC30qNAugust 14, 2024

Spark just made a big improvement to its Calendar

As seen in the post on X (formerly Twitter) above, you can now click to create a calendar appointment and then see the timeslot suggestions adjust while you add other people to the event.

That should help eliminate the back-and-forth of constantly needing to check and recheck availability.

It's currently only available for Spark Premium subscribers and is exclusive to Google Calendars on the desktop, but Readdle says it'll work if a calendar is shared with you or is part of your organization.

Have you checked out Spark? What are your favorite email apps on Mac? Let us know in the comments.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors