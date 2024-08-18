Threads gains new features that could make you more likely to leave X behind
Shout out to my X.
While users of X (formerly Twitter) seem to be split between those who want to pay for a blue tick and those who reluctantly wait for a better alternative (at least on my timeline), the latter group will be pleased to know that Threads is working on some big improvements.
The platform, owned by Meta and therefore integrated tightly with Facebook and Instagram, will soon be gaining a whole host of new tools aimed at businesses and creators - but there's some fun stuff for the average user, too.
In a blog post earlier this week, Meta announced a series of web tools, including a suite of analytics for tracking performance across Threads. That'll tie into demographics, too, so creators and companies can gain more insight into what works with their followers, and who those followers are.
Threads gets improved web options
While many likely use the Threads app, the web version of the microblogging platform is getting support for multiple drafts (up to 100!) and scheduling for posting at a certain date and time.
These are features X has had for a while, but they won't come to the iOS app just yet. Still, they have started to roll out on the web version already.
Threads has somewhere around 30 million monthly daily active users, but remains some way off of X's numbers (over 500 million, although that could include bots).
Which is your social media platform of choice, if any? Sound off in the comments below.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.