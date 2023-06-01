Pet First Aid iPhone app offers emergency advice for cat and dog owners

It's an aspect of animal ownership that few will want to contemplate, but according to a recent study, 1 in 3 of our pets will need emergency veterinary treatment every year.

Being prepared for that sort of eventuality can be key to an animal's survival, so having access to accurate and reliable information that can help determine if you’re furry friend needs to be rushed to a vet can make all the difference.

Offering reliable guidance at the worst of times is the Pet First Aid – a no-nonsense animal advice app put together by the American Red Cross.

From instructions on how to deliver CPR and wound care, to how to deal with choking and heatstroke, the app offers simple step-by-step instructions to guide you through a wide range of emergency situations as well as more minor problems that your cat or dog may be experiencing.

Video guides for stress-free help

Videos and diagrams are clear and concise, ensuring that you can carry out the necessary procedures without getting flustered and further stressing out your poorly pet, while the content is regularly updated to reflect the latest guidelines.

Alongside these instructions, Pet First Aid also offers an extensive directory of emergency veterinary clinics, animal hospitals, and pet poison control hotlines across the US, with the app using GPS to determine your location and provide a list of nearby services, complete with contact details and directions.

The app allows you to create individual profiles for your pet, letting you store important information, such as vaccination records, medical history, and dietary preferences, handily ensuring that you have all these details readily available in one place when making a trip to a vet.

On top of all this there’s also quizzes and tests that allow you to assess your knowledge and understanding of pet illness and first aid, offering a fun way to learn some crucial info and care skills.

Note though that the app is only available to US App Store users. But if you’re a cat or dog owner in the States, having this potentially life-saving free app is a no brainer.