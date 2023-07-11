Sick of Prime Day? There's an App Sale right now for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac

While Amazon's Prime Day is in full flow -- we're only just approaching its second day -- a bunch of indie developers have decided to launch their own sale, offering a large number of discounts on many apps until July 12.

Apps in the Indie Dev Sale such as Homecam and Waterlogue Pro are up to 50% off, and you only have to go to the App Store pages where these apps reside to take advantage of these discounts.

These can also work well if you've pulled the trigger on a Mac or an iPhone on Prime Day. That way, you've managed to bag a discount on your new computer, alongside a bunch of apps that you'll be using almost every day.

Not a bad combination as these sales start to wind down for another year - but for now, the links below have a bunch of Prime Day deals that are currently on offer if you haven't bought something just yet.

Mac and iPhone deals for Prime Day

iPhone 14 (Midnight, Renewed) | $799 $689 at Amazon You can save more than $100 on the latest iPhone 14 models in Midnight shade with 128GB storage if you're happy to take on a second-hand handset. Amazon's return policy makes it easy to get your money back within 90 days of purchase should you have an problems. Unlocked, you can pair it with any carrier. Price check: Apple $799 | Best Buy $799

iPhone 14 Pro (Black, Renewed) | $1,299 $1,225 at Amazon Make a saving of about $75 by picking up a second-hand iPhone 14 Pro from Amazon's Prime Day sale. This is for the 512GB storage model, hence the higher asking price, so plenty of room for photos and videos and apps and games. It's unlocked too, so you're not tied to a specific carrier. Price check: Apple $1,299

There's an app for (almost) everyone here

(Image credit: iMore)

There are simply too many apps to list here, so the main Indie Dev Sale page gives you the entire overview of the apps currently on sale. MacWhisper is also one that's offering 50% off its Pro subscription, which means access to more accurate AI transcription services for podcasts, interviews, and more.

And the list had been growing so much, the team at Indie Dev Sale had to stop submissions to add to the table. It's a great thing to see that's running in parallel to Amazon, and it makes us wonder if Apple's missing a trick by not offering something similar to piggyback off the sales of its hardware line from Prime Day, to give developers some extra sales.

Regardless, it's great to see a group of developers come together to offer new users some worthwhile discounts. Let's hope this sees a return in 2024.