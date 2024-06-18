The FTC sues Adobe, accusing the creative software maker of locking customers into pricey subscriptions and hiding associated fees
"...for pushing people into subscriptions and then making it absurdly hard to cancel."
Adobe, the maker of popular software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and the rest of the Creative Cloud apps, has found itself on the receiving end of a lawsuit filed by the United States Federal Trade Commission.
The FTC claims that Adobe, as well as two of its executives, are "deceiving consumers by hiding the early termination fee for its most popular subscription plan and making it difficult for consumers to cancel their subscriptions."
The company, Maninder Sawhney, and David Wadhwani will now have to deal with a Department of Justice suit over claims that Adobe enticed customers towards choosing the "'annual paid monthly subscription without adequately disclosing that canceling the plan in the first year could cost hundreds of dollars."
"Deceiving customers"
In a press release shared on the FTC website, the commission noted that Adobe's 2012 shift to a subscription model means that recurring payments now account for most of the company's revenue. It alleged that Adobe pushes customers towards the "annual paid monthly" subscription plan and even chooses that as default. But the real issue is the early termination fee.
"Adobe prominently shows the plan’s 'monthly' cost during enrollment, but it buries the early termination fee (ETF) and its amount, which is 50 percent of the remaining monthly payments when a consumer cancels in their first year," the press release notes. "Adobe’s ETF disclosures are buried on the company’s website in small print or require consumers to hover over small icons to find the disclosures." The FTC also points out that users who reach out to Adobe to cancel their subscriptions are often met with obstacles including multiple transfers and "dropped chats."
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.