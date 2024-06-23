This app can stream 1,300 retro games to your iPhone, it's launching next week

If you've been waiting for a new game streaming service after Apple broke down the walls for DMA compliance, then you'll want to keep an eye on Antstream Arcade.

The service, which offers more than 1300 games, will debut on iOS and iPadOS on June 27.

"Antstream Arcade is a streaming service bringing over 1300 fully licensed games, adding more every week," the website explains.

"It is very rare that games are removed from the platform. The Arcade features tournaments, global high scores, mini-game challenges, 2-player duels, achievements, and much more."

Antstream Arcade is coming to iPhone and iPad

The app is already available to purchase on PC and Xbox, but as of next week iPhone and iPad users will be able to play iconic games like Battlezone, Centipede, Asteroids, and Breakout.

Antstream Arcade features titles from the following platforms, but you can find the full library here.

Amiga (201 games)

Amstrad (35 games)

Arcade (293 games)

Atari 8-Bit (28 games)

Atari 2600 (28 games)

Atari 7800 (11 games)

C64 (358 games)

DOS (5 games)

Game Boy (5 games)

Atari Lynx (5 games)

SEGA Genesis (57 games)

MSX (13 games)

NES (33 games)

Sony PlayStation 1 (2 games)

SNES (42 games)

ZX Spectrum (351 games)

MSX 2 (1 game)

Atari 5200 (1 game)

iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple Perfect for playing all sorts of games, the iPhone 15 Pro is a powerhouse.

More from iMore