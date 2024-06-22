Spotify just added a cheaper plan, but there's a catch

After raising its prices a few weeks ago, Spotify has revealed a new plan for users - but it comes at the cost of one big feature.

The company will offer a new "Basic" premium plan which includes everything you'll find in a standard premium plan except for access to audiobooks. It'll set you back $10.99 per month, a small discount on the $11.99 subscription price of the 'Individual' premium membership.

A Family version of the new Basic plan will cost $16.99 per month, offering up to six Basic accounts without audiobooks. The Premium family plan is still $19.99 a month.

You can sign up on Spotify's site.

Spotify matches Apple Music pricing

The new Basic subscription tier brings Spotify to the same price as Apple Music's standard price, but the long-rumored Spotify Hi-Fi could be just around the corner.

The new higher-tier option is expected to add around $5 per individual membership, making it around the same price as a family membership of the new Basic tier.

The company has also been keen to push AI features for users. I wrote last year about how impressive the AI DJ was, while it began rolling out a Chatbot-style AI playlists feature in April.

