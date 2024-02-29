This gorgeous Mac app game is like stepping into another world

Luna The Shadow Dust is colorful and mesmerizing, and looks great on the Mac.

Big video game titles are all about the tech, effects and multiplayer experiences these days, but I much prefer to get cosy and play a minimal and beautiful game on my iPhone, like Unpacking and Lost in Play . This week, I’ve got a new favorite that reminds me of these magical and atmospheric game worlds that works best on the Mac and it’s called Luna The Shadow Dust .

Luna The Shadow Dust is an animated point and click puzzle adventure game that delivers a magical gameplay experience as you navigate a young boy and his companion through an enchanted world as they have to solve puzzles.

Here’s what the developers tell you to expect on the Apple App Store: “wordless storytelling, beautiful cinematics and a breathtaking original soundtrack.” It sounds dreamy, right? Unfortunately, you do have to pay $14.99/£4.99 to access Luna The Shadow Dust, but read on to find out why I think it’s well worth your time and money.

Here's why you need to download this beautiful game

You can’t tell from these static visuals, but Luna The Shadow Dust is created from traditional frame-by-frame character animation. With 12 frames per second and three layers per frame, the game consists of over 250 animations and 20 minutes of cinematics. The result is a visually stunning game that feels alive with every click and immerses you in its enchanting world.

No words are used in the game, which is a testament to the power of visual storytelling. By replacing dialogue with beautifully hand-animated cinematics, it tells a mysterious and moving story. This approach not only enhances the game's mystical atmosphere but also allows players to engage with its tale deeply, no matter what language they speak.

Luna The Shadow Dust also offers a unique twist to normal point and click gameplay as players control two characters, each with their own perspectives and abilities. This dual character control adds a layer of depth to the puzzle-solving experience, encouraging players to think creatively and explore the strengths of both characters to advance through the game.

Each of these puzzles are imaginative and just the right amount of challenging. They’re designed to stand alone, requiring no tedious backtracking or hunting for hidden items. This design philosophy ensures a smooth and rewarding gameplay experience that sparks curiosity and keeps players engaged.

Accompanying all of the game’s stunning visuals, there’s an original musical soundtrack that perfectly captures the vibes of the game. Whether you're a fan of puzzle adventures or simply appreciate the artistry of video games, you’ll enjoy having Luna The Shadow Dust in your gaming library.

