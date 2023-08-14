Under My Roof Home Inventory+ iPhone app makes listing your belongings a breeze

Recent events around the world have painfully reminded many us just how vulnerable our bricks and mortar may be to extreme weather events, and how unprepared for such an event we may be.

According to insurance specialists Nationwide, around two-thirds of American properties are underinsured by an average of more than 20%, leaving many owners unprepared to pick up the pieces should a catastrophe strike their home.

A big stumbling block for many of us on taking out a new insurance policy is the often laborious task of putting together an inventory of the contents of your home – something today’s App of The Day aims to make a great deal easier.

Get listing your valuables the easy way

As its name suggests, Under My Roof Home Inventory + allows you to notarize belongings such as furniture, appliances, electronics and jewelry as well as manage important details and records about your home.

The intuitive app allows you to add items to your inventory with just a few taps, and can automatically generate a barcode for each item. This then enables you to scan items in and out of your inventory, while also helping to prevent duplicate entries.

You can create custom categories and tags for your items, as well as add photos and receipts, and you can also track the purchase price and warranty information for each item.

If you already have an insurance policy, you can add its details into Under My Roof and the app will handily calculate your coverage limits. Handily, it also includes a built-in claims calculator, allowing you to estimate the cost of replacing your belongings in the event of a loss.

The app is free to try out, however it's limited to listing just 10 items. To lift the lock, you’ll need to splash out a subscription to the service, which currently costs $24.99 a year or $3.99 a month with a one week free trial period thrown in as an incentive.