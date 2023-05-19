Unlock new characters in Raid: Shadow Legends as iPhone RPG game celebrates new animated spin-off show
New Champions are set to be added with each new episode of the YouTube series
iOS / iPadOS (Free with IAP)
Want more apps? Check out our hand-picked lists:
- Best iPhone apps
- Best iPad apps
- Best macOS apps
- Best Apple Watch apps
Fantasy-themed game Raid: Shadow Legends has become something of an RPG phenomenon since first arriving on the App Store four years ago, with Plarium's turn-based combat game having recently spawned its own animated show.
The role-playing epic takes you to the realm of Teleria, which has been subjugated by the Dark Lord Siroth, and where you’re tasked with assembling a team of powerful Champions to defeat his marauding forces.
Offering a similar playing style to PC role playing classic Divinity: Original Sin, the Freemium game offers a nice twist on the genre with its Artifacts system. This allow you to equip each of the characters under your control with six different powers that alter the performance of your Champions during battles.
A great intro to the RPG genre
It’s a feature that adds further variety to a game that boasts plenty of depth, with over 300 unique characters to collect, and a solid single player mode that’s augmented with equally engrossing PvP match-ups.
Raid: Call of the Arbiter — the new animated show based on the game — has its opening episode available to watch on YouTube, with nine shorts set to be released on the streaming service weekly on Thursdays.
To mark the show’s arrival, new characters are being added to the game, including Artak, who was introduced in the first episode. New Champions are set to be added with each new episode, however, you’ll need to earn those new characters by logging to the game seven times between now and August 1.
Boasting genuinely impressive graphics for a mobile game, alongside gameplay that’s equally satisfying for hardcore RPG heads as well as newcomers to the genre, now seems an ideal time to get stuck in to Raid: Shadow Legends' questing to find out what all the fuss is about.
iMore's daily App of the Day post helps you find great apps you've never heard of on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, curated each day by our expert team!
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist.
He started out as a music writer in the late 1990s, before moving to the Daily Mirror to become the newspaper’s technology editor, during which time he wrote a weekly column that saw him chart the boom of consumer tech and gaming as well as the resurrection and rise of Apple Inc.
He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Tammy Rogers