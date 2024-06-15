VSCO updates Terms of Use to include a “non-exclusive worldwide license”, and users aren’t happy

Just days after Adobe's surprise terms of use update left customers concerned the software giant would have unprecedented access to use projects, another app has made a similar decision.

Popular photo editing and sharing app VSCO updated its terms, too, but users have noticed some similarities between them and the ones rolled out by Adobe earlier this month, specifically when it comes to users licensing their content.

The new terms state that "By using our Services, you grant us a royalty-free, sublicensable, non-exclusive, worldwide license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, translate, distribute, publicly perform, publicly display, and make derivative works of your Creator Content, including the name, image, voice, and/or likeness of any individual included in your Creator Content, in whole or in part, and in any form, media or technology, whether now known or developed in the future, in connection with our Services and our business."

"By submitting your Creator Content to any forums, comments, or any other area on our Services, you consent to us identifying you by your VSCO username (which may be a pseudonym) in connection with your Creator Content. You waive any moral or other author's rights you may have in connection with any of these uses of your Creator Content."

At the time of writing, the date for the new Terms of Use to come into effect is July 10, 2024.

VSCO's new terms could push users away

While a few posts on X (formerly Twitter) have been deleted, other users are noting that this could push them away from the app in the future.

One user took to the app's subreddit to ask about the update and whether VSCO will allow tracking of who viewed the content, and founding member Zach Hodges responded.

"The updates to the TOS don’t have any bearing on the things you’re mentioning, so there shouldn’t be anything to uncover there. We don’t have metrics like view counts or sources because our goal is not to compete with social media providers, but to provide a place for creators and photographers to share their work, find inspiration, and even find work," Hodges explained.

"As for your content being stolen, as a creator-first platform, we work to ensure creator attribution on VSCO. We also are thoughtful about the information we collect about our creators and are transparent about our data practices," he added, pointing to the company's privacy policy.

Have you used or do you use VSCO? Does this change your opinion? Let us know in the comments below.

