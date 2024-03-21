Why Letterboxd is still the only iPhone app real movie lovers need
If you're obsessed with film, you need Letterboxd.
iPad/iPhone/Apple TV - Free (In-App Purchases)
Want more apps? Check out our hand-picked lists:
- Best iPhone apps
- Best iPad apps
- Best macOS apps
- Best Apple Watch apps
Letterboxd is a social platform for movie lovers. It’s best to think of it as a film journal and a social network rolled into one.
You can write about the films you’ve seen, share reviews and rate them, too. It’s all about fostering a passion for film, allowing you to discover new movies, follow your film-loving friends and other people with the same tastes as you, as well as make films lists based on almost any genre and theme.
You can access Letterboxd on the web, but I’d recommend the Letterboxd iOS app for your iPhone or iPad too – you can also get an Apple TV app.
What do you get with the Letterboxd app?
You can do everything on the Letterboxd app that you can do on the web, like browse popular and highly-rated films and view your activity feed. You can also log the films you’ve seen by date, rating and review score to make them easier to find.
You’ll also find all of the best social elements, like the options to create lists and view everyone else’s, see member profiles and the films they’ve seen and their reviews and follow people so their activity is in your feed.
You’ll also find a wealth of film information and can add any to your watchlist, filtering and sorting them based on any criteria you choose.
There’s also the option to upgrade to Letterboxd Pro, which grants you access to an all-time stats page where you can see your account activity, remove third-party ads and use streaming service filters. This means you can pick and filter movies based on the streaming services you subscribe to, which is incredibly handy.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As well as being a treasure trove of film content and recommendations for movie lovers, the app is slick and easy-to-use. If you want to find more films to watch this year, download the free version.
Becca Caddy is a contributor to iMore, as well as a freelance journalist and author. She’s been writing about consumer tech and popular science for more than a decade, covering all kinds of topics, including why robots have eyes and whether we’ll experience the overview effect one day. She’s particularly interested in VR/AR, wearables, digital health, space tech and chatting to experts and academics about the future. She’s contributed to TechRadar, T3, Wired, New Scientist, The Guardian, Inverse and many more. Her first book, Screen Time, came out in January 2021 with Bonnier Books. She loves science-fiction, brutalist architecture, and spending too much time floating through space in virtual reality. Last time she checked, she still holds a Guinness World Record alongside iMore Editor in Chief Gerald Lynch for playing the largest game of Tetris ever made, too.