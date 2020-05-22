What you need to know
- The April 2020 NPD results are in.
- Spending for the month hit a record high.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake was the best-selling game of the month.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch.
Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for April 2020, tracked from April 5 to May 2.
Spending hit a record high in the month of April 2020, with the sales of the Nintendo Switch breaking the record set by the Wii in 2008. Sales of Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were up 160% year-over-year altogether. Final Fantasy 7 Remake makes its debut at #1 on the chart and is instantly the third best-selling game of 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons also keep on going strong at #2 and #3 for the month respectively.
Like always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.
Here are the April 2020 results:
- Total sales: $1.467 billion, up 73% year-over-year.
- Video games hardware: $420 million, up 163% year-over-year.
- PC and video games software: $662 million, up 55% year-over-year.
April 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Resident Evil 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
- MLB: The Show 20
- Madden NFL 20
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Just Dance 2020
- FIFA 20
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Borderlands 3
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Persona 5: Royal
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- *Does not include digital sales
- **Does not include Steam sales
- ***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.
Here are the best-selling games of April 2020 by platform:
Nintendo Switch
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Just Dance 2020
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- Luigi's Mansion 3*
- Pokemon Sword*
- Trials of Mana
- Super Mario Party*
PlayStation 4
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- MLB: The Show 20
- Resident Evil 3
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Madden NFL 20
- Persona 5: Royal
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K20
- Resident Evil 3
- Madden NFL 20
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- FIFA 20
Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- NBA 2K20
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- MLB: The Show 20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Resident Evil 3
- Madden NFL 20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.
Zootopia
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Create your ideal island
Fly off to a deserted island and then harvest, craft, and befriend your way into turning it into the perfect get-a-way location. There are plenty of new features and events to excite new and veteran fans alike.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ shows pick up 17 Daytime Emmy nominations
Four of Apple TV+'s kid-friendly shows have been nominated for a total of 17 Daytime Emmy awards.
Microsoft sent Scott Forstall a dead fish after he rejected a job offer
Scott Forstall has revealed a bizarre story about how he interviewed with Steve Jobs at NeXT, and how Microsoft sent him a fish after he turned down a job offer from the company.
Rumor: Apple planning 'Steve Jobs Heritage Edition' of Apple Glass
Jon Prosser has suggested that Apple is planning some sort of 'Steve Jobs Heritage Edition' of Apple Glass, a rumor that has stirred much debate on Twitter.
Take your Nintendo Switch Lite on the go with these great cases
Looking to take your Nintendo Switch Lite with you on a vacation or business trip? Here are the best cases for the job.