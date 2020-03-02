Smart home accessory maker Aqara has confirmed that its upcoming G2H camera will support Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature, according to a post to its forum that was spotted by HomeKit News and 9to5Mac.

There isn't any official news on when the device will be made available, but it's thought that we can expect it imminently – it was initially believed to have a release window of Q1 2020.

The camera, along with the forthcoming Aqara M2 Hub, was initially announced back in July of 2019, where HomeKit compatibility was first revealed. This product reveal ceremony also included a series of ceiling lights and wireless switches, in collaboration with Opple, that have since been released in China, and the grey market for international consumers, and although initial estimates for the release of the G2H camera weren't officially announced, many rumours suggested a release date in the region of Q1 of 2020. With the Coronavirus pandemic affecting production in China, most production has been inevitably and understandably pushed back, with the G2H being no exception.

The addition of HomeKit Secure Video is an important one, because it means that all video will be saved in iCloud rather than the company's servers. That means that nobody can view the video except the user – something that is a hot button topic right now amid reports that other companies employees may have been snooping.

There are already cameras available that support HomeKit Secure Video, but they are far from inexpensive. That's where the Aqara G2H camera is expected to differentiate itself and that's a great prospect for those who have been waiting for something a little less costly than the Netatmo and Logitechs of the market.