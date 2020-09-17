Best answer: The AirPods 2 are water resistant — but not fully waterproof. Although Apple did add a water-repellent coating to this model's circuit board,these wireless headphones shouldn't be submerged in water.
- Work up a sweat: Apple Airpods 2 ($123 at Amazon)
- Waterproof needs: AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Headphones ($160 at Best Buy)
AirPods 2 can take a splash, just not a full dip
The big question: Are AirPods 2 waterproof? Not quite. Apple's second-generation AirPods have an IPX4 rating, meaning they're sweat and splash-proof thanks to the water-repellent coating on this model's circuit board. The IP rating system is designed to measure a product's endurance regarding moisture and dust particles. For comparison, a device with a rating of IP67, for example, is credited as dust-tight and protected against immersion for up to 30 minutes at depths 150mm-1000mm. A product with a rating of IP68 would not only combat dust but also protect your device from complete, continuous submersion.
So whether you're wearing AirPods during an intense workout or on a nice jaunt through the rain, you're covered. But remember: Although these wireless earbuds will stand up to raindrops and dust—don't shower or swim with them anytime soon. (Well, do shower—just sans AirPods.)
Get pumped for these new features
The new H1 chip boasts a faster connection that doubles efficiency while listening to music, taking phone calls, and even while auto-switching between devices tied to iCloud. The hands-free Siri feature also helps those who are constantly on-the-go. The AirPods' circuit board has a new water-repellant coating, making these earbuds ideal for withstanding minimal moisture from the likes of raindrops or sweat—although we all hope the third generation AirPods (rumored to release sometime in early 2021) will reach full waterproof status. Fingers crossed.
Try second gen
AirPods 2
Water-resistant and hands-free.
Apple's AirPods 2 are a great addition to have during intense workouts and rainy commutes with its enhanced circuit board with a water-repellant coating. These wireless earbuds are ideal for withstanding minimal moisture, while the hands-free Siri feature guides those on-the-go.
Go waterproof
AfterShokz Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Headphones
Waterproof and durable.
AfterShokz wireless headphones wrap around the ears and back of head so they remain secure. With a IP67 rating, they can withstand being submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
