Best answer: The AirPods 2 are water resistant — but not fully waterproof. Although Apple did add a water-repellent coating to this model's circuit board,these wireless headphones shouldn't be submerged in water.

AirPods 2 can take a splash, just not a full dip

The big question: Are AirPods 2 waterproof? Not quite. Apple's second-generation AirPods have an IPX4 rating, meaning they're sweat and splash-proof thanks to the water-repellent coating on this model's circuit board. The IP rating system is designed to measure a product's endurance regarding moisture and dust particles. For comparison, a device with a rating of IP67, for example, is credited as dust-tight and protected against immersion for up to 30 minutes at depths 150mm-1000mm. A product with a rating of IP68 would not only combat dust but also protect your device from complete, continuous submersion.

So whether you're wearing AirPods during an intense workout or on a nice jaunt through the rain, you're covered. But remember: Although these wireless earbuds will stand up to raindrops and dust—don't shower or swim with them anytime soon. (Well, do shower—just sans AirPods.)

Get pumped for these new features

The new H1 chip boasts a faster connection that doubles efficiency while listening to music, taking phone calls, and even while auto-switching between devices tied to iCloud. The hands-free Siri feature also helps those who are constantly on-the-go. The AirPods' circuit board has a new water-repellant coating, making these earbuds ideal for withstanding minimal moisture from the likes of raindrops or sweat—although we all hope the third generation AirPods (rumored to release sometime in early 2021) will reach full waterproof status. Fingers crossed.