Best answer: While AirPods Pro aren't waterproof, they are water-resistant, a first for Apple's earphones. The AirPods Pro feature a water resistance rating of IPX4.
Go Pro: Apple AirPods Pro ($249 at Apple)
The AirPods Pro aren't waterproof, but they'll stand up to splashes and sweat
Where the two previous generations of AirPods featured no official protection against moisture, AirPods Pro do feature some such protection. While that protection is limited compared to something like the iPhone or Apple Watch, AirPods Pro feature an IPX4 rating.
With this rating, AirPods Pro are noted to be protected against splashing water and sweat, letting you work out with your AirPods without fear.
Can I swim with AirPods Pro?
While it would certainly be your prerogative to try, no, it isn't recommended that you swim with your AirPods. In fact, Apple specifically noted that AirPods Pro are sweat- and water-resistant for "non-water sports and exercise" in its announcement.
What exactly does IPX4 mean?
The IP rating system is a set of standards for determining endurance against particle and liquid ingress into a product. The numbers in an IP rating are divided between dust (first number) and liquid (second number). For instance, the iPhone 11 series are all rated at IP68. This means that the iPhone 11 is dust-tight (6), and capable of working after being immersed in two meters of water for up to 30 minutes.
With the IPX4 rating on AirPods Pro, the X means that there's no specific rating to do with dust protection. It could be that AirPods Pro are tight against some amount of dust, but it's not rated as such. The 4 means that AirPod Pro are protected against splashing.
Go Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Water-resistant and noise canceling.
Apple's latest wireless earphones are a bit more robust than previous versions, with the AirPods Pro now sweat- and splash-resistant, making them a great option for any workout. Active noise cancellation and audio transparency allow you to let the world in as you see fit.
