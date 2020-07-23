Apple TV+ is host to a Spike Jonze live documentary all about Beastie Boys and part of the promotion for that included the creation of five pretty awesome posters. Artist Geoff McFetridge, who worked with the group, was tasked with creating them and, of course, he used an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to do it.

In a video posted to the Apple TV YouTube channel, we're shown all five posters while McFetridge explains his thought process surrounding their creation. It's a fascinating look into the mind of an artist and it drives home the point that these things are more than just great posters to look at – they all tell a story, too.