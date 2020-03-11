Arturo Castro has signed on for Apple TV+ show "Mr. Corman" according to a new Variety report. He's best known for his role in the Netflix hit "Narcos" as well as his own Comedy Central show, "Alternatino".

Castro will star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt who will also direct and executive produce the show that he wrote. Someone's going to be busy!

The series, which was first announced in September 2019, is described as a deep cut into the days and nights of San Fernando Valley public schoolteacher Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt). Castro will star as Victor, Josh's roommate and friend.

We first heard about the new show back in September last year. It's reportedly a show with a focus on an elementary school teacher grappling with adulthood in Los Angeles. Gordon-Levitt is known for putting his all into dramatic roles, so expectations are already high that this could be a good show to look forward to. It's fair to say that despite some hits, Apple TV+ could still do with a few more wins under its belt.

When it's ready to air we can expect "Mr. Corman" to be available to subscribers of the $4.99 per month Apple TV+ service. There's no indication when that might be, however.