Ashen is an action-RPG from A44 and Annapurna Interactive. Initially announced for just Xbox One and PC, the game became an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC just before it released in 2018. If you've been waiting to try it out, there's great news: Ashen is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam and GOG on December 9, 2019. Annapurna Interactive has put together an accolades trailer for Ashen, showcasing the reception the game has garnered as well as the announcement that it was coming to other platforms. You can check out the Ashen accolades trailer below:

While Ashen is a difficult game, it's also a very unique one. All the characters lack facial features, on purpose, while the world is dark, the only source of light coming from volcanoes or fire. The darkness even plays a part in the gameplay, as you can choose to hold a lantern and see what's coming - or have a raised shield, protected from what lurks in the dark. Yet, the most interesting thing about Ashen is the unique community. As you find more and more survivors and help to improve your base camp, a town builds around you, as hope is rekindled, people find meaning and look to help each other.