What youneed to know
- Oprah has announced the latest picks for her Book Club.
- Four Gilead novels from Marilynne Robinson will cover books 87 through 90.
- From Wednesday, Oprah will respond if you ask Siri what she's reading.
Oprah has unveiled the next four books in her Book Club series and confirmed that starting tomorrow she will answer when you ask Siri what she's reading.
From Oprah Mag:
Today Oprah announced that the four Gilead novels are her 87th, 88th, 89th and 90th Oprah's Book Club selections. "Marilynne Robinson is one of our greatest living authors," Oprah comments, "and in the Gilead novels she's written a quartet of masterpieces. The more closely I read them, the more I find to appreciate, and the more they show the way in seeing the beauty in the ordinary. I'm thrilled to share them all with you."
Oprah will explore the four books over the next two months, with a reading schedule to be posted on the Oprah's Book Club social platforms. An interview with Robinson is also scheduled to air on Apple TV+ at a date to be determined. Oh yeah, and Oprah is now Siri...
And starting tomorrow, you can ask Siri "What's Oprah Reading?" and hear Oprah herself answer.
Apple announced its deal with Oprah for Oprah's Book Club in 2019, from the announcement:
Apple and Oprah Winfrey today announced Oprah's Book Club will connect a community of readers worldwide to stories that truly matter by today's most thought-provoking authors. Winfrey, the esteemed producer, actress, talk show host, philanthropist and CEO of OWN, will partner with Apple to build a vibrant, global book club that has the power to both transport and transform people — turning every book into an opportunity for self-discovery, and bringing the world together through reading.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google follows Apple in halving Google Play fees, with one major difference
Google has announced that it is halving its Google Play fees to 15% for all developers on their first $1 million in revenue, a move it says affects 99% of developers.
Review: The Satisfye ZenGrip Go prevents hand cramping on Switch Lite
I don't know how it is for you, but for me holding the Nintendo Switch Lite for long gaming sessions isn't very comfortable. Thankfully, the Satisfye ZenGrip Go is here to help.
Apple awaits iOS 14 tracking decision in France
A new report says we can expect a decision tomorrow from French authorities regarding the fairness of privacy changes in iOS 14 that mean users have to opt-in to IDFA tracking. Apple might have to enter talks with firms or even freeze its plans.
Keep your iPhone 12 pure and simple with a clear case
You don't have to cover up your iPhone 12 with a boring opaque case! Choose one of these clear cases to keep your iPhone in its natural state of minimal perfection.