Oprah has unveiled the next four books in her Book Club series and confirmed that starting tomorrow she will answer when you ask Siri what she's reading.

From Oprah Mag:

Today Oprah announced that the four Gilead novels are her 87th, 88th, 89th and 90th Oprah's Book Club selections. "Marilynne Robinson is one of our greatest living authors," Oprah comments, "and in the Gilead novels she's written a quartet of masterpieces. The more closely I read them, the more I find to appreciate, and the more they show the way in seeing the beauty in the ordinary. I'm thrilled to share them all with you."

Oprah will explore the four books over the next two months, with a reading schedule to be posted on the Oprah's Book Club social platforms. An interview with Robinson is also scheduled to air on Apple TV+ at a date to be determined. Oh yeah, and Oprah is now Siri...

And starting tomorrow, you can ask Siri "What's Oprah Reading?" and hear Oprah herself answer.

Apple announced its deal with Oprah for Oprah's Book Club in 2019, from the announcement: