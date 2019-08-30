For many gamers, today is a wondrous day — Astral Chain released on the Nintendo Switch. It's currently a best seller on Amazon as well as the Nintendo eShop. What's more, it has raked up positive reviews across the internet from fellow gamers and professional reviewers alike. That's not too surprising given that the game was directed by Takahisa Taura of Nier: Automata and supervised by Hideki Kamiya, creator of the Bayonetta series. Because of that everyone has expected greatness from this game since it was first teased. It looks like for most people, it hasn't disappointed.

Along with many other fans, I got a copy of the game this morning. So far, I've been blown away by the visuals and the unique combat style it offers. I love that I can control both the main character and the Legion at the same time. It allows for some unique attacks that I've never seen in other action games. I've even handed a Joy-Con to a friend and we've taken down enemies together. In my own game, I've just finished the early tutorial phase and have begun to explore the city. I'm seriously looking forward to diving deeper into this game and seeing what else it has to offer. You can expect a full-blown review from me sometime next week.

So first impressions: The art style is absolutely gorgeous. Sometimes it feels more like I'm watching an animated show instead of playing a game. Hopefully the cinematics don't overtake actual game play too much as I continue. I love how much I can customize my character both at the start and throughout the game. Oh, and the music! It's so catchy and upbeat. It seriously gets me pumped when I go into battle. It's still early, but it looks like this will be a game I really enjoy.

You gotta love the quirkiness