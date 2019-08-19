I think a lot of us, at some point in our lives, have looked to the stars and wondered what it would be like to explore them. A much smaller number of us have followed up that dream and actually became astronauts. One such space adventurer, Luca Parmitano, shared his dream with the world with a live dance party from the International Space Station (ISS).

The live stream was piped to a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea where earthlings danced along to the first-ever deejay set from outer space.

Spinning from the Columbus Module European lab of the ISS, Parmitano expressed his desire for the world to have one common language and explains that music is a sort of common language that we all understand, no matter where we live.