What you need to know
- Apple Music is coming to Audi.
- The German car giant will integrate the service into nearly all of its models beginning with the 2022 model year.
- Drivers will still need an Apple ID and a subscription, but will then have access to 90 million songs on the move.
German carmaker Audi has today announced it is integrating Apple Music into its infotainment system directly to "nearly all" of its models.
The company stated today:
Audi is integrating Apple Music, a premium music streaming subscription service, directly into select models. Adding Apple Music into the infotainment system gives users the ability to access their subscription directly and intuitively from the Multi-Media Interface (MMI) screen using in-car internet data. This seamless integration allows Apple Music subscribers to find their favorite music and discover even more new music.
The move means Audi drivers will be able to access their Apple Music subscriptions directly from their car's infotainment system without USB or Bluetooth, all you need to do is link an active Apple Music subscription.
Audi says the integration "will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe, North America, and Japan starting with the 2022 model year," and will be rolled out as an automatic over-the-air software update. Users may incur some data charges if they chose to use Apple Music directly from their car, with customers in Europe offered a data package from Cubic-Telekom.
Audi's head of product marketing Christiane Zorn said "Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple. For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalized listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalization of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space".
