Swedish company Audio Pro has today unveiled its new C5 MkII multiroom speaker that supports Apple's AirPlay 2.

The company says it has made the C5 MkII, an upgrade on its original C5, because of the "enormous" success of the C10 MkII upgrade. Audio Pro says the C5 MkII is "the perfect multiroom music companion for smaller rooms and spaces, or simply a stunning wireless speaker in its own right."

CCO Jens Henriksen says that the C10 MkII was so popular that it is struggling to keep up with demand despite a slightly increased price point, with customers demanding a smaller version with similar upgrades. "Our previous C5 has been very popular in, for example, bedrooms, kitchens and other smaller rooms, where a C10 can be considered too powerful," said Henriksen. "And now that we have been able to offer the C10 MkII with AirPlay 2 and Google Cast, there is of course a demand for even a smaller speaker with similar features."

The C5 MkII is an open front speaker with a leather handle and a control panel on the top that now sports an extra preset button. As noted it supports playback with AirPlay 2 from devices like the iPhone 13 and iPad Air, but also Google Cast, Spotify Connect, and simple Bluetooth.

The C5 MkII is available from Audio Pro for $350/£300 and promises to be one of the best AirPlay 2 speakers of 2022.