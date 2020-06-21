AUKEY's 10,000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank is compact but packs a lot of power. Charge up to three devices at once, plus a handy kickstand on the back lets you watch videos while your iPhone juices up on the wireless charger.

Kickstand convenience AUKEY Wireless Charging Power Bank: Features

You probably never thought that your portable power bank needed a kickstand, but once you have it, you see how convenient it is. Though I don't anticipate taking a flight very soon, when I do, the AUKEY Wireless Charging Power Bank is going in my carry-on bag. When I watch my own in-flight entertainment on my iPhone, it'll be nestled in this little stand, charging up while my video plays.

AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank boasts 10,000mAh of power, which is enough to charge an iPhone 11 Pro two and a half times over. It can even give an iPad Air almost a full charge, but I did not have any luck trying to charge my iPad Pro with it.

Place any Qi-enabled device, such as an iPhone 8 or newer, on to the power bank and press the power button. A few times, I forgot to press the button and wondered why my iPhone wasn't charging. The surface of the power bank is very smooth, which makes it too easy for the iPhone to slip off if you're not using a case with traction. There is a tiny non-skid circle in the middle of the charger, but I wish that were larger.

Pull out the tiny shelf on the front and kickstand on the back, and presto! You have an iPhone stand that charges as you watch videos. You can use the stand vertically as well, but your phone will not charge in that orientation. Using a (wireless charging-compatible) case on the phone is no problem for use with this power bank

I like the added features, elevating this from an ordinary power bank to something unique.

At the bottom of the AUKEY Wireless Charging Power Bank, you'll find four power indicator lights. These tell you how much power remains in the power bank itself. There is also an orange light, which can indicate different things, depending on the situation. For example, a slow blink lets you know the wireless charger is charging your device. f it blinks orange and red, that lets you know that an unsupported device is on it. In that case, the power bank will shut off automatically.

There are also two ports on the bottom, a USB-A and a USB-C port. Each one can be used to charge up a device. The USB-C port is a two-way port; it's the one you use to charge the power bank itself. That USB-C has PD 3.0 output, which means it's fast-charging (up to 10 watts) supported for compatible devices. In my informal testing, I found the USB-C port to be the fastest way to charge my iPhone with this power bank, though it wasn't as fast as the Apple charger that came with it. The wireless charging was downright slow, in my experience, about half the speed of wired charging. For safety reasons, if you are charging multiple devices, the power bank will automatically slow down charging to 5 watts.

A stand that charges

AUKEY Wireless Charging Power Bank: What I like