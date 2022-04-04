Australian police are relying on CarPlay to keep people safe

What you need to know
- Western Australian police cars are now making use of CarPlay to give officers access to information.
- Motorola Solutions has integrated CarPlay support into the existing OnceForce Core application.
- The CarPlay support includes voice input for hands-free use.
Police in Western Australia are now using Apple CarPlay as they work to keep members of the public safe. The move is part of a wider technology integration provided by Motorola Solutions.
Announced via a press release, Motorola Solutions says the new CarPlay integration is the "world's first public safety mobile application to operate within" the iPhone-based entertainment system.
The new integration with the existing OneForce Core application means that police officers can "manage key operational workflows from within their police vehicles through CarPlay," the statement notes. Drivers can also make use of hands-free control using nothing more than their voice.
"When public safety professionals require access to vital, life-saving information, it must be as intuitive and frictionless as possible," [Motorola Solutiuons' Mahesh Saptharishi] said. By leveraging new interactions with familiar technology interfaces such as CarPlay, we remove complexity from the high-stress situations responders face and help them maintain focus on their mission. We are proud to introduce this new capability which forms an important part of WA Police's digital policing strategy," he said.
Apple CarPlay takes an iPhone and projects a customized version of its interface onto a car's screen, whether that's via a cable or a wireless connection. Apps need to be built specifically for CarPlay, with mapping apps and music streaming services normally the most popular. However, the technology does also allow for more creative solutions — like the one Motorola Solutions has come up with.
