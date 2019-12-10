During the showcase, Nintendo shared news on several different indie titles that are coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in the future. You can take a look at the entire presentation below.

One of the major highlights of the showcase was the announcement of Axiom Verge 2, sequel to the original Axiom Verge. Dauntless, the co-op monster slaying game from Phoenix Labs, is also making its way to the Nintendo Switch with some exclusive cosmetic content, including skins for every weapon type.

Here's the full list of indie games announced for the Nintendo Switch, alongside the tentative release dates:

Axiom Verge 2, from Thomas Happ Games, coming in fall 2020

Sports Story, from Sidebar Games, coming in mid-2020

Dauntless, from Phoenix Labs, available now

The Talos Principle: Definitive Edition, from Croteam, available now

The Survivalists, from Team17, coming in 2020

Streets of Rage 4, from Dometu, Guard Crush Games and Lizardcube, coming first half of 2020

Gleamlight, from D3PUBLISHER, coming in early 2020

SkateBIRD, from Glass Bottom Games, coming in late 2020

Bake 'n Switch, from Streamline Media Group, coming in summer 2020

SuperMash, from Digital Continue, coming in May 2020

Sail Forth, from David Evans, coming in 2020

Murder by Numbers, from Mediatonic, coming in early 2020

Liberated, from Atomic Wolf, coming in 2020

Boyfriend Dungeon, from Kitfox Games, coming in 2020

Dreamscaper, from Afterburner Studios, coming in early 2020

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath, from Oddworld Inhabitants, coming in January 2020

That's a huge helping of indie games. The Nintendo Switch has seen many different indies highlighted and flourish, such as Untitled Goose Game, and it looks like Nintendo's indie support will be strong all throughout 2020.