What you need to know
- Apple TV+'s new movie The Banker is now available.
- It stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie.
- It charts the true story of two black entrepreneurs who run a bank in the 60s.
Apple's brand new Apple TV+ movie The Banker is now available on the streaming service.
The show was finally pegged for a release on March 20 after months of controversy and delay surrounding the film. It had previously been due to debut back in November, however, it was canceled last-minute due to "concerns surrounding the film". It later transpired that sexual assault allegations had been leveled at Bernard Garrett Jr, son of a real-life entrepreneur and main character in the show, Bernard Garret Sr, by his two half-sisters.
After rescheduling the film, it was met with further opposition after the wives of Bernard Garrett Sr. asked Apple to cancel its release because of alleged inaccuracy.
The movie was finally scheduled for a March 6 launch in theaters and is being released on Apple TV+ today, March 20. Apple's TV+ website regarding The Banker states.
Inspired by true events, "The Banker" centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett's wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built. The drama is directed by George Nolfi ("The Adjustment Bureau") and produced by Joel Viertel. Brad Feinstein produced under his Romulus Entertainment banner, along with producers Nolfi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith, and Anthony Mackie. The executive producers are Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. "The Banker" is written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger from a story by David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane.
So there you have it, one more film to watch during these dark times!
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'Apple Watch saved my life' says woman who needed a blood transfusion
Apple has saved more than a few lives with its Apple Watch. It sounds like we can add another to the list.
You can check out the new iPad Pro in your own home without spending a cent
Want to see how that fancy new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard would look in your home office? You can test it out for yourself through the magic of augmented reality.
Nostalgia Corner: Moving files between an iPhone and a Palm PDA is magical
The Palm PDA is from a time before real smartphones arrived, but it was the hottest thing in town for a while. So what happens when you plug one into an iPhone?
Keep the camera on your iPhone 11 safe with these lens protectors
Since so much emphasis is placed on the camera, making it arguably the iPhone’s most important feature, it’s incumbent upon us to protect it at all cost. That's why we put this list together of our best lens protectors for the iPhone 11.