Apple's brand new Apple TV+ movie The Banker is now available on the streaming service.

The show was finally pegged for a release on March 20 after months of controversy and delay surrounding the film. It had previously been due to debut back in November, however, it was canceled last-minute due to "concerns surrounding the film". It later transpired that sexual assault allegations had been leveled at Bernard Garrett Jr, son of a real-life entrepreneur and main character in the show, Bernard Garret Sr, by his two half-sisters.

After rescheduling the film, it was met with further opposition after the wives of Bernard Garrett Sr. asked Apple to cancel its release because of alleged inaccuracy.

The movie was finally scheduled for a March 6 launch in theaters and is being released on Apple TV+ today, March 20. Apple's TV+ website regarding The Banker states.

Inspired by true events, "The Banker" centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett's wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built. The drama is directed by George Nolfi ("The Adjustment Bureau") and produced by Joel Viertel. Brad Feinstein produced under his Romulus Entertainment banner, along with producers Nolfi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith, and Anthony Mackie. The executive producers are Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. "The Banker" is written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger from a story by David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane.

So there you have it, one more film to watch during these dark times!