What you need to know
- Barnes & Noble has announced a new e-reader in the form of the Nook GlowLight 4e.
- The new Kindle competitor will sell for $119.99 and pre-orders are now open.
- The new device has a 6-inch E ink screen.
Apple's iPads are great at all kinds of things but they're not particularly good at being e-readers, probably because that isn't what they are. Amazon's Kindle is a particularly good e-reader and now it has some new competition in the form of Barnes & Noble's Nook GlowLight 4e.
Designed to be a cheaper version of the existing GlowLight 4, this new offering will set buyers back $119.99 and they can pre-order it now. For their money they'll get an E Ink display that comes in at 6 inches and 212 ppi, according to The Verge's report. It's powered by USB-C and has 8GB of internal storage, which is fair if not groundbreaking. The product is more costly than the Kindle's $89.99 asking price, but it has a slightly better screen so there's that.
- Perfect lightweight eReader for on the go or staying home
- 8GB of storage houses an ample digital library
- Adjustable front light makes reading easy on the eyes
- Physical buttons or finger-swiping turns pages
- Members save 10% off all NOOK tablets, eReaders, and accessories
One thing the LowLight 4e can boast over its competition is the addition of old-fashioned buttons for changing pages, something Amazon ditched a while ago. The best Kindles Amazon sells today are all about swiping and tapping, something that could put plenty of people off. For those, the GlowLight 4e could be the better option.
Those people will need to wait a little while for their new e-reader to arrive, however. Barnes & Noble says that it'll begin shopping on June 7 in any color you like — so long as that happens to be black.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
GRAMMY-winning music producer lauds his Mac Studio but still wants Mac Pro
GRAMMY-winning music producer Mike Dean, who has worked with the likes of Kanye, Selena Gomez, and Madonna has taken to Instagram to wax lyrical about his M1 Ultra Mac Studio while still lamenting the fact that he can't buy an Apple silicon Mac Pro.
Review: You really ought to check out Catalyst Black for iOS
Catalyst Black is an online multiplayer game that has teams compete against each other to score points and take down opponents. It has both sci-fi and fantasy elements since players can turn into large beasts to do additional damage.
Microsoft could release the inexpensive Apple TV that Apple won't make
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new, inexpensive streaming stick that could not only allow people to stream games, but also video content.
Show off your fave pictures with a smart digital photo frame
A digital photo frame is a logical answer to thousands of pictures on multiple devices. We've rounded up the best right here.