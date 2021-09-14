Basketball title NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is coming to Apple Arcade soon

Apple today confirmed that NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is coming to Apple Arcade soon, although it didn't offer anything more concrete than that.

The new game, which will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, will include game controller support as well as on-screen touch controls when it arrives in the App Store.

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series exclusively on Apple Arcade. Live your NBA dreams on the hardwood and run with today's top stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more - in an authentic NBA 2K experience.

Gamers will be able to choose their favorite NBA team and take on all comers as they work to beat the best. They'll also be able to become the GM and Head Coach of their team, sign free agents and scouting the next big phenomenon as they go.

It's about to go down. Big changes are coming to the court—get ready to shake things up with The Association mode, where you're in charge of building your favorite @NBA2K team.



— Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) September 14, 2021

Anyone keen to be able to play the NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition release as soon as possible can register for an immediate download via the App Store now.. You'll get the game as soon as it's available — whenever that turns out to be!

With Apple set to launch the iPhone 13 lineup within the next week or so, will you be playing this on a brand new phone? Hopefully Apple Arcade picks this up in time to try it out on the new hotness come September 24.