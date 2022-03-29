What you need to know
Beats has announced its latest collaboration on its Studio3 Wireless headphones.
In a press release (via 9to5Mac), the company has announced a new collaboration with entertainer Kerwin Frost. The two have partnered on a new design for the Studio3 Wireless headphones called "Cosmophones."
You can check out the announcement video below:
It's Kerwin Frost's world and we're just living in it 🌎🎧 Designed to reflect the entertainer's out-of-this-world aesthetic, the 'Cosmophones' are here to blast your listening experience into another stratosphere.
The headphones, which feature a blue finish with Saturn, Earth, and stars, will go on sale on Friday. Frost will also promote songs that inspired the design on his Apple Music radio show on Sunday.
According to the press release, sales start this Friday when Kerwin will go from the sideral space to the metaverse, with a mission at the Dunking Simulator on Roblox. If the player wins one of the missions, they'll be able to use Cosmophones in any Roblox universe experience.
On Sunday, the artist will promote the songs that inspired him with this collaboration on the Kerwin Frost Radio show on Apple Music 1.
The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones feature an over-the-ear design, active noise cancellation, and Apple's W1 chip which makes pairing with Apple devices the same, simple experience you get with the company's self-branded AirPods.
The "Cosmophones" Beats Studio3 wireless headphones will be available to order starting this Friday, April 1. The headphones will be available at Kerwin's Store and SSENSE.
