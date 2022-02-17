What you need to know
- Beats has announced a new collaboration with the NBA.
- The NBA x Better are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NBA with a special edition Powerbeats Pro.
- They will drop on February 19th at 9:00 AM PDT.
Beats and the NBA have teamed up for their latest collaboration.
In an email to its customers, Beats announced that its latest collaboration with the NBA would celebrate the organization's 75th anniversary, something that it being celebrated this season. In order to mark the occasion, Beats has announced the NBA x Better's 75th Anniversary Edition Powerbeats Pro.
The latest collaboration between Beats and the NBA brings a mix of nostalgia and everlasting quality with Canadian based brand and retailer Better™ Gift Shop to create a special edition set of Powerbeats Pro.
The earbuds, which are only different in design, feature a special colorway of red and blue along with the logo of the National Basketball Association.
The NBA special edition Powerbeats Pro will officially drop on Saturday, February 19th at 9:00 AM PDT. While the announcement did not make it clear exactly where you'll be able to pick up a pair of the special edition headphones, they'll likely be available through Apple, Beats, or Better Gift Shop.
Sporty music magic
Powerbeats Pro
The first truly wireless headphones with Apple's H1 chip guaranteed to stay in your ears.
If you've always wanted a pair of truly wireless headphones, but the AirPods weren't right for you, the Powerbeats Pro are your salvation. They come in ivory, moss, navy, black, spring yellow, glacier blue, cloud pink, and lava red.
Updated August 2019: Updated for Powerbeats Pro colorways official launch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Display your favorite photo memories with the Aura Mason Luxe
Have a lot of photos that you want to display in your home? Then you should consider the Mason Luxe digital photo frame from Aura.
Shareholder group raises 'significant concern' over Tim Cook's pay
A top shareholder group has warned that Tim Cook's compensation as Apple CEO raises 'significant concern', in particular with regard to a massive stock award he got last year.
What makes Nintendo Switch Online still worth buying in 2022?
If you're new to the Nintendo Switch scene, or if you're longing to play games with friends around the world, this review outlines everything you need to decide whether Nintendo Switch Online is a service worth paying for.
Need to replace your Powerbeats Pro ear tips? Here's the best of the best!
If the Powerbeats Pro ear tips are not quite the perfect fit or if you lost one of the originals, these replacements are the best of the bunch.