Apple has made the popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds available in a ton of new countries including the United Kingdom and Canada, with pre-orders now open.

First reported by MacRumors, the wireless earbuds can now be pre-ordered "in the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and more."

Offering similar features to that of AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds come in more colors — six of them in fact — and are also designed for fitness use specifically. That means they come with wingtips for a more secure fit and do away with the stems AirPods Pro fans are so familiar with.

We reviewed the Beats earbuds last year and were impressed. They are undoubtedly some of the best wireless earbuds on the market today, especially for iPhone users.