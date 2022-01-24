What you need to know
- Apple has made its Beats Fit Pro earbuds available for pre-order worldwide.
- Beats Fit Pro were made available in the United States last year.
- Six different colors are available for pre-order.
Apple has made the popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds available in a ton of new countries including the United Kingdom and Canada, with pre-orders now open.
First reported by MacRumors, the wireless earbuds can now be pre-ordered "in the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and more."
Offering similar features to that of AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds come in more colors — six of them in fact — and are also designed for fitness use specifically. That means they come with wingtips for a more secure fit and do away with the stems AirPods Pro fans are so familiar with.
We reviewed the Beats earbuds last year and were impressed. They are undoubtedly some of the best wireless earbuds on the market today, especially for iPhone users.
With a secure fit and IPX4 water resistance, those on the lookout for premium workout earbuds should consider the Beats Fit Pro. That advice stands regardless of what platform you use, though it's especially true for Apple device owners thanks to the smart features enabled by Apple's in-house H1 wireless chip and deep integration with Apple's iOS, macOS, and tvOS.
Features include up to six hours of listening time and all of the instant device switching functionality you'd expect from the H1 chip.
Those looking to place an order in their own country should be able to do so via the Apple Store online as well as Amazon and other popular online retailers.
