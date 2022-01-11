Beats Fit Pro launching in new countries beginning January 24

Apple's Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds will go on sale in a host of new countries beginning January 24 following their launch in the United States and China towards the end of 2021. The earbuds will be available in Canada, the UK, and more on January 24 while Japan will get the new earbuds on January 28.

Like in the United States and Canada, Apple will make the new earbuds available in Stone Purple, Sage Gray, White, and Black on day one.

The imminent launch comes after multiple Beats Twitter accounts began teasing that "something new is coming" while some local news reports also point to the specific launch dates. The Sun reports that UK buyers will pay £199.99 for the earbuds from January 24, for example, with Macrumors pointing to a number of international Apple Stores also now listing Beats Fit Pro for the first time.

ⓘ Something new is coming. — Beats By Dre UK (@beatsbydreUK) January 10, 2022

Similar to AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro features active noise cancellation technology as well as spatial audio and instant device pairing and switching thanks to their H1 chip. They also have the benefit of being smaller than AirPods Pro, too, while the wig tips ensure they stay in place whereas AirPods Pro sometimes move around.

