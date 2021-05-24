What you need to know
- The unannounced Beats Studio Buds have received FCC approval.
- The buds were outed in iOS 14.6 betas and still haven't been officially announced.
The unreleased Beats Studio Buds have received their FCC approval ahead of an announcement that will likely come pretty soon.
The earbuds were first outed by code found in iOS 14.6 betas and now it seems they're more official than ever. The FCC approval was first spotted by MyhealthyApple and it follows 9to5Mac's recent discovery. We expect Studio Buds to function similarly to Apple's own AirPods.
From 9to5Mac's report last week:
According to the internal iOS 14.6 files, Apple is working on new earbuds under the Beats brand called "Beats Studio Buds." Just like AirPods, these are completely wireless earphones that come with a smart charging case.
Based on what we found, Beats Studio Buds will also feature an Apple chip to offer instant pairing and the "Hey, Siri" feature. Compared to the current Powerbeats Pro, Beats' new earbuds will be much more compact. The codes also reveal that Beats Studio Buds will have Noise Cancellation.
Now we keep our eyes and ears peeled for a Beats press release. It's surely just around the corner.
We don't yet know what Beats will charge for these things, but we do know that there are some great AirPods deals to be had. Don't fancy the Beats look? AirPods are here to save the day!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
