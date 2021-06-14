The ad appears to be served by Google Adsense, but it's likely Best Buy is requesting it specifically. Clicking the link takes you to a Best Buy page that doesn't work, suggesting again that the ad is being shown prematurely.

The Beats Studio Buds have already been leaked into oblivion ahead of their official announcement – but it just happened again. A new ad has appeared at the top of the bestbuy.com webpage, complete with Beats Studio Buds branding and official images.

The Beats Studio Buds have already been seen out and about thanks to the likes of basketballer LeBron James and they were found in iOS betas weeks ago. Now all we need is for Apple and Beats to announce them, with some suggesting that might not happen until some time next month. It would appear that a release is much more imminent than that, however.

The unannounced earbuds are expected to offer AirPods Pro-like features and at a similar price point, although you're likely to get more color options from the Beats variant of course. USB-C charging is also thought to be in the cards, too.

No matter how imminent that release might be, AirPods Pro are right here and right now, There are some great AirPods Pro deals to be had as well, so maybe don't hang around for Beats to get its act together and get the real deal today instead!