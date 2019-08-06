When you are a struggling artist, getting a big break can be hard to come by. But it can come with a hit song, a major collaboration or being featured on Apple's latest ads. That's what happened to the producer Latroit when his song was featured in Apple's newest ad.

In a recent interview with Variety, Latroit talked about what it was like being featured by Apple in a nationwide ad campaign. You may or may not be familiar with Latriot, but he isn't new to the block. The DJ-producer has been around for a while and reached some impressive milestones, including winning Grammy last year for his work on Depeche Mode's "Your Move (Latroit Remix)."

Yet after reaching that career height, he was still taken about by the response when his song "Nice" was featured in Apple's Nap ad video for Face ID.