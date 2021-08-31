James Bond will grace the small screen before hitting theaters this fall.

As reported by Deadline, "Being James Bond," a new documentary that follows the journey that Daniel Craig has gone through playing the role, will be released as a free-to-watch film on the Apple TV app on September 7. The documentary is a great treat for Bond fans who are anticipating the release of "No Time to Die," the upcoming Bond film.

The 45-minute retrospective features Daniel Craig reflecting on his 15 years playing Bond, with never-before-seen archival footage from his oeuvre and conversations with 07 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. It will be available for free to Apple TV customers in over 30 countries and regions from September 7 through October 7. No Time To Die, Craig's last outing as Bond, will be released in theaters on Sept. 30 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S. on Oct. 8 through MGM via United Artists Releasing.

You can watch the trailer for "Being James Bond" below. You can also add it to your Up Next list on Apple TV on the Apple TV app.