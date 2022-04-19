What you need to know
- Ben Stiller made an appearance in Apple TV+ show Severance but you probably missed it.
- Stiller has already said that he might make more on-screen appearances.
Apple TV+ has another hit on its hands with the popular Severance having already been picked up for a second season, but did you know that writer and executive producer Ben Stiller was in the show? Probably not.
Potential 'Severance' spoilers ahead — you've been warned!
While Stiller continues to find himself behind the camera more than in front of it of late, it turns out that we did hear from him during one special episode of Severance — but that's all we did. We heard from him.
That's because according to an interview that star Britt Lower gave to ET Online, Stiller provided the voice for Lumen founder Kier Eagan.
But it turns out the director had a secret cameo in episode eight. "There's a little Easter egg of a voice. If you're paying close attention, it's Ben's," Lower revealed. "He does the voice," Lachman confirmed, referring to the moment when Helly hits her quota and her computer shows a video of an animated Kier Eagan congratulating her. "That's him," she said.
So there we have it — despite appearances, Ben Stiller is in Severance. The superstar also wouldn't rule more on-screen time, either.
All eyes will be on the second season to see where the Severance story goes next. I'm sure I'm not the only one already very much looking forward to it!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
