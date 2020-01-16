Best 32-inch TVs iMore 2020

Big-screen TVs are the greatest, but a 55-inch probably doesn't make much sense in your bedroom, kitchen, or smaller living room. A 32-inch model is often the perfect size for these spaces, and these are the best 32-inch TVs you can buy. Keep in mind that, though you may want to go as HD as possible, 720p is more than enough for any TV under 40 inches.

32" TV's used to be the biggest and best but these days they tend to have a different use case than "the main TV." This means you can look at brands that you may not have thought of before. Of course, if you are looking for the best screen and visuals, then the Samsung N5300 Series is likely the TV for you. It's smart, powerful, and the picture that you get from it is hard to beat at this price.

If you want something a little more budget-friendly, then I would go with the TCL 32S327. TCL has managed to create something special with its TVs, with a fantastic picture, excellent smart interface, and low prices. If you want something budget-friendly, then TCL is the company to watch.

