Best 32-inch TVs iMore 2020
Big-screen TVs are the greatest, but a 55-inch probably doesn't make much sense in your bedroom, kitchen, or smaller living room. A 32-inch model is often the perfect size for these spaces, and these are the best 32-inch TVs you can buy. Keep in mind that, though you may want to go as HD as possible, 720p is more than enough for any TV under 40 inches.
- Top pick: Samsung N5300 Series (1080p)
- Best value: TCL 32S327 (1080p)
- Inexpensive upgrade pick: Vizio D-Series (1080p)
- For Prime members: Insignia Fire TV edition (720p)
- webOS glory: LG LK540BPUA (720p)
- The cheapest of the cheap: Komodo by Sceptre (720p)
Top pick: Samsung N5300 Series (1080p)
If full HD is essential to you, then you want Samsung's N5300 Series TV with its 1080p resolution that uses Samsung's "HyperReal Engine" processor to deliver gorgeous visuals. This model also has Samsung's much-improved smart platform, which lets you download streaming apps, games, utility apps, and more. If you're buying this TV, however, you're buying it because you value picture quality above else.
Best value: TCL 32S327 (1080p)
TCL's 32-inch is the perfect blend of affordability and quality, thanks to its excellent picture and built-in Roku TV platform, which includes many of the most popular streaming services, including HBO Now, Netflix, Amazon Video, and more. This one has three HDMI ports and a USB input for all your external media needs.
Inexpensive upgrade pick: Vizio D-Series (1080p)
If you want full HD, but you'd rather not pay more than $200, Vizio's D-Series is your best option. It's nearly bezel-less design is modern and minimal, and for a mid-range TV, it produces surprisingly decent colors, thanks to full-array backlighting. This model even has Chromecast built right in, and it has Vizio's smart TV platform for all your favorite streaming apps.
For Prime members: Insignia Fire TV edition (720p)
If Amazon's ecosystem has a significant presence in your home and you use its streaming service and enjoy its platform, then this is the TV you want. Insignia's offering sports Amazon's Fire TV platform, which integrates live TV and streaming services into one screen. You can also pair this TV with your favorite Echo device and control it and your smart home devices hands-free.
webOS glory: LG LK540BPUA (720p)
This LG model has HDR support, and LG's webOS smart platform baked in. Although it's a little thicker than other options on this list, it has great-sounding speakers with LG's "Virtual Surround Plus" technology, and it supports control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This TV has excellent picture quality with vibrant colors and a lovely design.
The cheapest of the cheap: Komodo by Sceptre (720p)
Komodo is the budget version of the already budget-conscious Sceptre brand and is the cheapest 32" TV I've seen. It's not a smart TV, but for the price, it would be easy to throw in a Fire Stick, Chromecast, or Apple TV to give you those capabilities. If you are looking for a barebones TV with good visuals, then this may be a good option.
32" TV's used to be the biggest and best but these days they tend to have a different use case than "the main TV." This means you can look at brands that you may not have thought of before. Of course, if you are looking for the best screen and visuals, then the Samsung N5300 Series is likely the TV for you. It's smart, powerful, and the picture that you get from it is hard to beat at this price.
If you want something a little more budget-friendly, then I would go with the TCL 32S327. TCL has managed to create something special with its TVs, with a fantastic picture, excellent smart interface, and low prices. If you want something budget-friendly, then TCL is the company to watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Juice up your iPhone and AirPods 2 together with one charging stand
Skip the tangle of cords on your nightstand and charge your iPhone and AirPods with a single elegant stand.
Which car seat holder should you buy for the Nintendo Switch?
Whatever your Nintendo Switch related car seat holder and mounts questions are, we've got you covered.
Protect your child's iPad mini 5 with a great case
Before you put an iPad mini 5 into your child's hands, pick up a case to protect it.