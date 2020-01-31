Best 40-inch and 43-inch TVs iMore 2020
Some folks might need a TV that straddles the line between a big screen and a smaller screen. The newest TV features usually only show up in bigger TVs, but plenty of smart TVs, including HDR, have been showing up at this size. So if you need something in that sweet sub-45-inch pocket, check out these 40 and 43-inch options.
- Top pick: Samsung Q60R (43")
- Runner-up: Sony Bravia X800G (43")
- Excellent value: TCL 3-Series 40S325 (40")
- Best mid-range 4K: LG 43UM7300PUA (43")
- Also great: Toshiba Fire TV Edition (43")
- Budget 4K pick: TCL 5-Series 43S425 (43")
Top pick: Samsung Q60R (43")Staff pick
Samsung's Q60R TV line brings some of the most modern TV features down to 43 inches, including HDR10+ support and 20 watts of stereo audio. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect all of your devices, and support for FreeSync makes it one of the best TVs for gaming. AirPlay 2 support is built-in and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Ambient mode helps it blend in with any room's decor and lighting.
Runner-up: Sony Bravia X800G (43")
Sony has been making great TVs for years, and that continues in the 43-inch 4K category. With support for HDR10 and an IPS panel, colors remain strong even when viewed from an angle. This TV is powered by android and has a Chromecast built-in for streaming as well as four HDMI ports and a composite input that can be used as a component input. Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant is here alongside two 10 watt speakers.
Excellent value: TCL 3-Series 40S325 (40")
TCL delivers solid 1080p performance and great Roku functionality in a single package. Roku's remote and interface put this TV a notch higher than competitors with support for most video platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, and even Apple TV. You have a ton of audio options from the built-in 5w speakers to plenty of support for external speakers. You can also connect it to the Android or iOS app for easier control as well as audio streaming.
Best mid-range 4K: LG 43UM7300PUA (43")
LG makes some of the best 4K TVs thanks to its IPS panels and sleek webOS TV operating system. This TV also has a smooth pointer remote as well as support for Amazon Alexa and Google Home. AirPlay 2 is built-in as well as plenty of apps in its ecosystem. There are three HDMI ports and one composite port for great compatibility. Finally, HDR10 support can help colors pop and achieve great contrast.
Also great: Toshiba Fire TV Edition (43")
Toshiba brings its 4K TVs to life with features like Dolby Vision HDR, Onkyo speakers, and Amazon's massive Fire TV ecosystem. Alexa is built-in, and your remote comes with a voice command microphone and shortcuts to streaming services. With tons of apps available and Amazon's vast selection at your fingertips, the Toshiba Fire TV Edition is a great and affordable TV to go all-in on streaming.
Budget 4K pick: TCL 5-Series 43S425 (43")
TCL's 5-Series brings HDR with Dolby Vision and HDR10 as well as 4K sharpness down to a fantastic price. With Roku TV software allowing for a smooth and powerful streaming experience, this TV is a great way to cut the cords without any extra bulk. Three HDMI ports and a composite port keeps compatibility high with room to grow. The remote and Roku app bring Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Roku with personal audio output.
If we're making some suggestions
For smaller living rooms, apartments, dorm rooms, and even larger bedrooms, the 40- to 43-inch form factor for TVs is perfect. 4K and HDR have made it down to many of these TVs allowing for a razor-sharp picture with a ton of contrast. The Samsung's Q60R has one of the best balances of new features available. Samsung not only packs in a great panel but also FreeSync variable refresh rate tech to keep gaming performance smooth on systems like the Xbox One S or a gaming PC.
TVs have become more of a complete package and smart TV features are standard to most models making it easier than ever to stream and download new apps with a Wi-Fi connection. AirPlay 2 or Chromecast built-in enables you to stream almost anything from your phone or computer. All without a single extra wire.
Even if you don't want to spend much on a TV, you can still get a solid picture with streaming features on a budget. TCL's 5-Series is a great budget pick for streaming and ease of use thanks to Roku's simple software and remote. Wireless audio streaming to Roku's app is also a great inclusion.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Watch the Big Game in 4K for cheap!
Since 4K is slowly becoming the standard for televisions, there's never been a better time to buy inexpensive, gorgeous boob tubes. These are the best inexpensive TVs you can buy with 4K HDR support.
The perfect fit for smaller spaces, the best 32-inch TVs
Big-screen TVs are the greatest, but a 55-inch probably doesn't make much sense in your bedroom, kitchen, or smaller living room. 32 inches is often the perfect size for these spaces, and these are the best 32-inch TVs you can buy.
Get an iPhone 8 Plus case with a card holder!
What’s better than a regular, boring ol’ iPhone 8 Plus case? A super practical, super functional iPhone 8 Plus case with a convenient card holder!