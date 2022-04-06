Best 4K HDR TVs for Apple TV 4K iMore 2022

If you have an Apple TV 4K, you'll want to have a TV that allows you to get the most out of it. The best 4K TV for the Apple TV 4K isn't just any TV that supports 4K resolution; you'll want a display that supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Dolby Vision to get the absolute best picture. We'll run through a few TVs that support 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision so that you can get the most out of your Apple TV 4K. Here are the best 4K HDR TVs for the Apple TV 4K.

Best overall : Samsung QLED Q80A (55 inches) Staff pick Samsung makes some of the best display panels, and the same goes for the TV lineup. The Q70T not only sports 4K HDR capabilities but also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice support (unfortunately, no HomeKIt). There is even a built-in Bixby voice along with SmartThings to connect to your existing smart home setup. You can get the TV in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch, and 85-inch sizes. $998 at Amazon

$1,000 at Best Buy Roku onboard : TCL 6-Series QLED TV (55 inches) If you're big into streaming content, the TCL 6-Series QLED TV is great as it has a built-in Roku for your smart TV needs. Roku will run a ton of streaming services right from your TV, even Disney+. Not only does it support 4k and HDR, but it also has a lot of ports including, three HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI ARC), a USB-A port, a headphone jack, an Optical Audio Out, and an Ethernet port. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. $750 at Amazon

$750 at Best Buy Great Budget TV : VIZIO MQ7 Quantum 4K TV (55 inches) Getting support for Google Assistant is all fine and dandy, but the VIZIO V-Series steps it up a notch with a built-in Chromecast, which means you can use your phone or other devices and cast it to your new VIZIO TV with ease. 4K Ultra HD is onboard, along with Dolby Vision HDR, for improved video playback. Plus, it is compatible with AMD FreeSync, meaning it's not too shabby for gaming either. $548 at Amazon

$550 at Best Buy Bells and whistles : Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV (65 inches) If money is no object, you should look no further than the Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV. Although you won't get a built-in Chromecast or Roku, there are still plenty of smarts with the help of Google, Alexa, and Samsung's SmartThings smart home technology. With HDR10+, you are getting the best video playback quality possible, and Samsung aimed to improve viewing angles making it, so there isn't a bad seat in the house. $1,498 at Amazon Nanocell greatness : LG NanoCell 75 Series TV (55 inches) LG's NanoCell 75 Series of televisions is a bit different with its built-in Intelligent Processor, which helps to power all AI features such as smart home assistants. Plus, the processor helps with the picture quality, as it will help to tune your TV to match the content you are watching and provide a better viewing experience than similar options. $447 at Amazon The purest blacks : LG OLED C1 Series (55 inches) The HDR and LG's Perfect Blacks technology turn off individual pixels that are supposed to be black, thereby making them even darker to make 4K content pop visually. This TV also comes with four HDMI outputs, two USBs, and an Ethernet port, and its 120hz refresh rate will keep the picture smooth no matter what. $1,097 at Amazon

There are so many different televisions available on the market, find the best 4K TV for the Apple TV 4K can be a challenge. Dolby Vision, especially, support can be difficult to track down when it comes to TV sets, as only a few manufacturers support the technology in their ranges. What Dolby Vision offers is enhanced visual experiences thanks to a more colorful and brighter picture.

With the Samsung Q70T, those concerns can be put to rest. This television offers a QLED 4K panel with HDR10+ for an even better HDR experience than similar products. Samsung also packed plenty of smart home functionality with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby Voice, and Samsung SmartThings. Perfect for your best Apple TV.

Those who want all the bells and whistles, and money is no object, look no further than the Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV. This television offers enhanced viewing angles, Samsung's Quantum Dots technology for a better viewing experience, and an ultra-slim design that will fit in with any room decor.